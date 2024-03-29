Bookworms wiggle into city building for Easter hunt of the literary kind

Bookworms across the city are today hunting for a different kind of Easter egg with the chance of taking home a rare read.
It's taken more than 100 hours to unload thousands of donated books to setup the Rotary Club of Warrnambool Inc's Easter Second Hand Book Sale on Saturday, March 30.
Member Anne Adams said with so many books, there was a fair chance something valuable was hidden in the stacks and piles.
"There may have been things which slipped past us because we're just amateurs," she laughed.
"There's been an entire collection of vintage cartoons donated. Someone who knows what they're looking for might just pick it up and that's part of the luck of this kind of book sale."
There'll be plenty of competition - doors opened to the Warrnambool Club venue 10 minutes early on Saturday, and keen readers began flooding through the various rooms.
Some had travelled from as far as Geelong and Ballarat in search of a bargain.
While each book was heavily discounted, across the club's eight book sales, Ms Adams said about $30,000 had been raised.
She said despite rising cost of living pressures, the number of donations and money raised had stayed relatively the same.
"Last year we probably had 1000 people come through and this year there's just as many books," Ms Adams said.
"Over the years, all of the old books are going out of our system so there's very modern books this time. We've also been able to get books the library are finished with so they're relatively new books.
"If you're looking for a reasonably current book then it's worth coming".
This year's event contains the largest collection of young adult fiction yet.
The event will also run from 11am-3pm Sunday and 10am-2pm on Monday.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.