Man remanded in custody charged over family violence incident

A Warrnambool man has been remanded in custody charged with high-end family violence, involving allegations he falsely imprisoned his partner, punched her and choked her.
The man, who cannot be named because that would identify the alleged victim, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 28.
He was remanded in custody until April 12, when he has six police briefs of evidence listed on the court system.
The man aged in his 40s has been charged with offences including breaching a bail curfew, multiple counts of breaching an intervention order and persistently breaching an IVO, unlawful imprisonment, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, unlawful assault, intentionally causing injury and driving while disqualified.
He was arrested and released on bail on January 11 but found by police to not be at his home on January 12.
The most serious alleged offending is claimed by police to involve hitting and shoving the complainant during an argument.
During that altercation the charged man is alleged to have not allowed the woman to either go to the toilet or to leave her home.
When she attempted to stand up, it's alleged he hit her with a clenched fist to the ribs, head, left ear and her legs about 10 times.
Police allege that at one time the man had his hands around the woman's throat causing pain.
When she was eventually allowed to go to the toilet the woman escaped out of the house and down a driveway.
The man is alleged to have chased her and shoved her to the ground before driving away in her car despite being a disqualified driver.
The woman told police the man had been living in her home since mid January despite a court order being in place.
