Caravan overturns causing disruption to highway traffic

Police are advising Princes Highway traffic to avoid the section of road between Allansford and Panmure.
Camperdown police Senior Sergeant Stuart Revell said a caravan overturned between Hopkins Falls Road and Esterly Ridge Road about 11am and traffic management had been in place since.
He said the emergency was causing traffic delays and traffic was being diverted around the accident scene.
He advised anyone heading east to use the Cobden-Warrnambool Road and those heading west to use the Hopkins Falls Road.
"There was a small collision involving a truck/caravan combination heading west, which rolled, blocking the west-bound lane of the highway," he said.
"There's traffic management in place, but it would be best to avoid the location if possible as there's a lot of traffic on the highway due to the Easter long weekend.
"Emergency services attended at the accident scene. No one was injured, but it's expected to take some time to clear the accident scene."
