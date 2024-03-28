Son of premiership footballer to debut in Good Friday clash

FINALS hopeful Merrivale is bullish about what a versatile recruit can add when it starts its 2024 season on Good Friday.
Flynn Atchison - the son of Tigers premiership player John - will run out in the famous yellow and black against Old Collegians in the traditional Easter showcase on March 29 against Old Collegians.
He joins the Warrnambool and District league contender from Ballarat league senior side Redan after a decorated junior career with Hampden league outfit South Warrnambool.
Merrivale coach Josh Sobey said the Tigers were thrilled to land a player of Atchison's quality as they look to rebound from last season's grand final defeat to Nirranda.
"He is a big one (recruit) we were able to catch pretty late," he told The Standard.
"He'll come from Redan and he's going to be a super player and there's a little bit of family history there with his father John playing for us."
Sobey said Atchison, who played in the Coates Talent League for GWV Rebels as a teenager, was an adaptable player who had moved back to Warrnambool and was working as a plumber.
"We are going to explore a little bit (with positions). We probably got caught last year with guys in the same positions and we got a little bit complacent maybe towards the end," he said.
"It is something you think about all the time after losing the grand final. We'll see him start down back and try and find his feet behind the ball but he's got exceptional hands on him and he can shoot forward."
Merrivale will debut former Dennington player Cooper Graham against the Warriors.
The experienced Trent Harman will make his comeback in Tiger colours after crossing from South Rovers too while Josh Brittian and Troy McLaughlin return after a season on the sidelines.
"Trent has exceeded expectations from my point of view in terms of his leadership and ability to buy-in," Sobey said.
Charlie McDonald and Joe Lenehan have impressed the coach during pre-season and will be given "an opportunity to showcase what they can produce".
Hamish Gurry and Ollie Doukas are expected back early in the season while Sobey hopes to showcase recruit Jonathan Sauze, who is unavailable with family commitments for Good Friday, in round one on Saturday, April 6.
Merrivale lost top-end talent during the off-season but Sobey said it was exciting to see those players test themselves at higher levels.
"Tate Porter is heading up to Leopold and finding his feet in that league has put a smile on a lot of faces within and then Tyler (Stephens) and Angus (Campbell) heading out to Koroit," he said.
"They're all elevated into programs and leagues at a higher level and they feel comfortable in that space.
"We're really proud of those guys and it gives us the opportunity to lean on a little bit of depth we were fortunate enough to have last year and we went and attracted some new guys to the footy club as well."
The football match will kick off at 2.20pm.
