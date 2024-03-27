Drug user with history fined for possessing illicit substances

A Hamilton district man with a significant criminal history has been found with cannabis, GHB and steroids.
Brendan Ray Constantine appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 27, and pleaded guilty to possessing illicit drugs.
Police said a warrant was granted on February 7 this year and executed the next day at a Wando Vale property, north-east of Casterton.
A search located four grams of cannabis, a white powder believed to be steroids and liquid GHB.
Constantine told police he had planned to train and build-up.
He admitted prior criminal offending and a psychological report was submitted to the court.
Lawyer Tom Edwards said his client was released from custody in June last year and was engaging with a 24-month community corrections order imposed for driving and bail offences.
He said Constantine's major depression issues were weighing him down and he was being monitored by a doctor.
The lawyer said after being released from custody that Constantine started work as a labourer in a truck yard, but he was currently unfit for work.
Mr Edwards said drugs were not a new issue for his client, which showed in his prior criminal record.
Mr Edwards said there was nothing to suggest the drugs were anything other than for personal use.
"He's in a bad way currently," he said, explaining his client was using about one gram of cannabis each day.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told Constantine that at almost 40-years-old it was up to the defendant if he spent his 40s in jail or free in the community.
He said using a combination of cannabis, steroids and cannabis would only put Constantine at "real risk" of compromising his mental health and being involved in criminal offending.
Constantine was convicted and fined $500.
