Crustacean craze hooks in thousands during annual seaside festival

Crustacean craze prompted Port Campbell's population to quintuple on the weekend as thousands poured into its streets.
Crayfish is in abundance in the waters off the tourist town and its residents have built their annual festival, Crayfest, around the famed crustacean.
This year the event - a showcase of food, wine, art, music and community - was held on Saturday, March 23, rather than the usual Sunday.
Crayfest president Lee McLeod said while it was hard to estimate the number of attendees as it was a free community event, they were undoubtedly big.
"We could safely say there were 2000 plus people over the course of the weekend," she said.
"Most importantly, everyone had fun. There was lots of colour, activity and dancing, and the weather was perfect for the main events."
Miller and Mane's 'Crayerella and the Prawn King' won best float in the street parade after facing some tough competition from the "Pirates of the Port" float.
Ms McLeod thanked major supporters Corangamite Shire Council, the Victorian Fisheries Authority and the Timboon Opportunity Shop.
"A big thank you also to this year's Mr Crayfest Darcy Tribe," she said.
