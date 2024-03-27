The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Crustacean craze hooks in thousands during annual seaside festival

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 27 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Pirates of the Port parade float at Port Campbell's Crayfest. Picture supplied.
The Pirates of the Port parade float at Port Campbell's Crayfest. Picture supplied.

Crustacean craze prompted Port Campbell's population to quintuple on the weekend as thousands poured into its streets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.