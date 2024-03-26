Police aim to drive down Easter road toll after two lives lost last year

Police will blitz main arterial roads and tourists hotspots across the south-west over the Easter long weekend after two lives were lost at the same time last year.
Large volumes of traffic are expected, particularly along the Great Ocean Road, Halls Gap and at popular locations such as Port Fairy.
So far this year there have been no deaths on south-west roads, compared to five fatalities at the same time last year, following collisions near Mortlake, Coleraine, Timboon, Illowa and Hamilton.
Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae said the statewide Easter long weekend Operation Nexus would start early on Thursday morning and run for five days.
"Easter is a high-risk period on our roads. History tells us it's a time we unfortunately see a lot of road trauma," she said.
"Easter ties in with the school holidays and here a lot of people are moving around the state to see family and friends.
"Over the long weekend police will be out in force, expect to see us anywhere at any time.
"Our key focuses will be speed, impaired driving, fatigue, driver distraction and seatbelt non-compliance."
Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said during the long weekend last year people died on south-west roads.
"Last Easter we saw two lives lost on our roads and history shows us March is a particularly lethal time, with more than 20 people dying statewide in 2023 during March alone," she said.
"Over the Labour day long weekend, just a few weeks ago, five people lost their lives in Victoria. These deaths could have been avoidable.
"During the past few months we have seen a concerning spike in the number of people drink driving.
"Last year statewide we had 101 people caught drink or drug driving on Good Friday alone, a hugely concerning number.
"Our message is simple, if you are drinking, do not drive. Find an alternative.
"We want you to enjoy your Easter long weekend but we want you to be able to come home to your family and friends at the end of it."
The main factors in road trauma will again be targeted by police - impaired driving (alcohol/illicit drugs), speed, fatigue, seatbelts, distraction (mobile phones) and hoon driving.
Issues relating to speeding at between 10kmh and 25kmh over the limits and impaired driving, especially drug impaired driving, have been highlighted during the past few south-west police road safety operations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.