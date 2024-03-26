The Standard
Police aim to drive down Easter road toll after two lives lost last year

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 27 2024 - 12:39pm, first published 9:14am
Police will be out in force from early Thursday morning, March 28.
Police will blitz main arterial roads and tourists hotspots across the south-west over the Easter long weekend after two lives were lost at the same time last year.

