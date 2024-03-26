Delivery truck stolen from farm business - registration UEN-219

A delivery truck has been stolen from Country Road Farm Supplies in Camperdown early on Wednesday morning, March 27.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the delivery truck - with registration plates UEN-219 - was still missing and last seen about 5am.
He said an offender entered the yard of the Bowen Street business in Camperdown at 4.15am and stole the vehicle.
The delivery truck was then seen at a local service station before it was followed along the Darlington Road, did a U-turn and headed back towards the Princes Highway.
Anyone who sees the truck is requested to immediately contact Warrnambool police (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.