Delivery truck stolen from farm business - registration UEN-219

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 27 2024 - 8:08am, first published 8:04am
A delivery truck has been stolen from Country Road Farm Supplies in Camperdown early on Wednesday morning, March 27.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

