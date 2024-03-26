Deliberately lit fence fire prompts police to call for information

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the lighting of a fire in Portland's Edgar Street near the Portland South Primary School.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said a small fire was reported to police soon after 10pm on Monday night, March 25, 2024.
He said it was suspected the fire involving a fence was deliberately lit.
"At 10.13pm Monday night, March 25, a male youth, believed to be aged in his mid teens, approached a home in Edgar Street, knocked on the front door and said the front fence was on fire," he said.
"The youth was wearing a hoodie and had a backpack.
"The Portland Country Fire Authority unit attended and extinguished the fire."
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said it was believed the fire was started using available flammable material and it quickly spread.
"We attended the fire scene on Tuesday and believe the cause is suspicious," he said.
"The fence is not far from the house. It was only a small fire but it had the potential to get bigger very quickly.
"We always take reports like this seriously. It's been very dry and anyone lighting fires is a major concern."
The investigator requested that anyone with information about the fire, or a nearby resident with CCTV footage, contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
