Under the Auld Pump: One-eyed Pies fan nears significant birthday milestone

By Tim Auld
March 26 2024 - 2:20pm
Doug Pigdon working at Kmart in Warrnambool. Picture supplied
Former 3YB radio announcer Doug Pigdon is the friendly face who greets customers at Warrnambool's Kmart in Gateway Plaza. He goes Under the Auld Pump this week to chat about his working life and being a one-eyed Collingwood fan.

