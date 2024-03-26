Under the Auld Pump: One-eyed Pies fan nears significant birthday milestone

Radio was extremely different back in 1970. We have digital radio now and you can listen to radio stations from all over the place but in 1970, 3YB was the source of radio that was used. I can still remember I used to start work at 3pm and do some interviews and commercials before going on-air at 6.00pm. The station would close at 11.30pm and at 11.29pm there was some pre-amble to say the station was just about to close and the next second you pressed the button and the National Anthem came on which was God Save The Queen. I used to then go downstairs and turn the transmitter off. There would have been 18 people working at the station back in that era including copy writers, announcers and office girls. Mal O'Toole was a mentor to me and I would say many other people at the station. Mal was a top announcer and went on to be the station manager for years. I think back in the mid-70s we had some amazing talented people working at the station including Duncan Potts, Steve Welsh, Graham Hall, Doug Oakley, Doug Drinnan and Lois Chislett.