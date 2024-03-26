Under the Auld Pump: One-eyed Pies fan nears significant birthday milestone

Former 3YB radio announcer Doug Pigdon is the friendly face who greets customers at Warrnambool's Kmart in Gateway Plaza. He goes Under the Auld Pump this week to chat about his working life and being a one-eyed Collingwood fan.
DOUG PIGDON
AT A GLANCE
Born in Warrnambool on May 24, 1954.
Children: Garth and Tracy.
Parents: George and Emily. Siblings: Shirley and Keith.
Education: Jamieson Street Primary School Warrnambool before going to Warrnambool North Technical School which is now Warrnambool College. I also spent some time up at the old Annexe which is where TAFE is now in Timor Street.
Sporting highlight: Being a one-eyed Collingwood fan it would have to be every time the Pies have won a game.
Doug, you're not far away from celebrating a significant milestone. In a few weeks you are 70 years old. Is there a party organised to celebrate the achievement?
I'm not really sure if there's a party organised. I think my kids are organising something behind the scenes but I'm not really sure. The funny thing about turning 70 is the other day in my job at Kmart a young couple came up to me and got talking. The conversation got around to talking about birthdays and I said I'm turning 70 in a few weeks and they were amazed . They said I don't look a day over 50 years old. I must admit I was quite chuffed with the compliment.
We'll talk about your work at Warrnambool's Kmart in a minute but let's talk about your education in Warrnambool. What did you want to be when you were at school?
To be honest with you I had no idea what I wanted to be. I spent a few years at the trade school in Grafton Road before going to the Annexe while I was there one of the subjects was typing. I was studying business studies down there and that was supposed to lead into accounting but I never went down that path. I can still remember my time at the Annexe vividly. It would have been 1969 and there were about 800 women there and only 40 blokes. It's fair to say it was a very interesting time in my life and we'll leave it at that. I would say my first real job was down at radio station 3YB.
How did it come about that you got a job at 3YB?
Chris Kerr was the studio manager at 3YB at the time and he ran a radio school two nights a week for people that were interested in radio broadcasting. I ended up getting a job with 3YB back in 1970, as an announcer.
Radio would have been a lot different back in 1970 to what it is today. Can you give me some insight?
Radio was extremely different back in 1970. We have digital radio now and you can listen to radio stations from all over the place but in 1970, 3YB was the source of radio that was used. I can still remember I used to start work at 3pm and do some interviews and commercials before going on-air at 6.00pm. The station would close at 11.30pm and at 11.29pm there was some pre-amble to say the station was just about to close and the next second you pressed the button and the National Anthem came on which was God Save The Queen. I used to then go downstairs and turn the transmitter off. There would have been 18 people working at the station back in that era including copy writers, announcers and office girls. Mal O'Toole was a mentor to me and I would say many other people at the station. Mal was a top announcer and went on to be the station manager for years. I think back in the mid-70s we had some amazing talented people working at the station including Duncan Potts, Steve Welsh, Graham Hall, Doug Oakley, Doug Drinnan and Lois Chislett.
Doug, one of the things I can still remember is 3YB used to broadcast funeral announcements. Can you give an insight into those broadcasts?
That's right we used to do the funeral announcements. They would be broadcast just after the 6pm news. People used to pay for the announcements. We had a cartridge of solemn funeral music we would play before the announcement and then you had to speak in a solemn voice and you would say - "It's with deep regret we've got to announce the death of ......" I can also remember we used to read out the announcements for the Portland Waterside Workers each evening about 6.15pm. We would read out the numbers for the workers who were to go to work the next day. There were some nights you would read out about 100 numbers. They were not pre-recorded - you just had to be right as all the workers used to listen if they had to turn up for work the next day.
How many years did you work at 3YB?
It was 13 years. I left there in 1983. I had a few different jobs before starting work with Super Kmart which is now Kmart at Gateway Plaza in 1986. I started work when the store first opened its doors 38 years ago and I'm still there to this very day. My job title when I started was to be the door greeter and to look after the service desk but now my job title is the customer greeter. I've witnessed countless changes in the 38 years including the change from cash and cheques. It's been quite amazing and I've also seen customers' shopping habits change. I would say there are more shoppers who just browse now. The other notable change I've witnessed is how the plaza has increased in size. It's a really big building now.
Doug, how many days a week do you work now?
I work Monday to Friday from 8.00am to 1.00pm. I still love the job meeting and greeting people as they walk into Kmart and when they walk out. I suppose over my 38 years with Kmart I've seen millions and millions of people walk through the doors. Lots of the customers don't know who I am but they know my face. I always try to wish them a happy day.
Doug, you mentioned that you barrack for Collingwood. What about your own sporting exploits, were you any good at sports?
I had limited ability in any sports. I used to do a bit of bike riding out around Wangoom and Purnim with a training group but I stopped doing that a few years ago. I'm a keen Collingwood fan but the way we've started this season we've got a few problems. I've got my fingers crossed they can change it around this weekend.
