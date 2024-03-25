Motorcycle rider lays down bike in middle of the road - blows .30

A motorcyclist in western Victoria has had his licence immediately suspended after allegedly riding more than six times over the legal limit in Lorne at the weekend.
The 40-year-old rider was spotted by police on Bay Street, correcting his bike that lay on its side in the middle of the road, about 5.40pm on Sunday, March 24.
The rider, from Lorne, got back onto the motorcycle and continued along Bay Street.
He was intercepted by police on George Street, where he underwent a preliminary breath test and allegedly returned a positive reading.
He later returned a reading of 0.30 - over six times the legal limit.
The Lorne man had his licence immediately suspended, and he is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving related offences.
