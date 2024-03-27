Ready to launch: Your guide to 2024 Warrnambool and District league season

The Warrnambool and District Football Netball League season returns for 2024 and after a hectic off-season the time for talk is over.
Ten hungry clubs will be looking to add silverware to their cabinets in the coming months and after a strong few months on the track will be ready to roll.
Can Nirranda make it a three-peat of premierships? Can Merrivale finally break through after a few strong seasons? Or will a new challenger emerge?
The Standard looks at how each club is placed entering the opening weekend.
Coach: Tim Nowell
Last season: Sixth
Key ins: Justin Fedley (South Rovers), Jordan Boyle (Koroit), Rhett Parsons, Patrick Drake (Caramut), Patrick Higgins, Dylan Cross, Josh White, Dylan Bards
Key outs: Mitch Gristede, Lachlan Higginson
Players to watch: Expect the returning Justin Fedley to slot back into the team seamlessly and add experience and class to the mix as a former captain and best and fairest winner, while ruckman Zach Jamieson had a breakout 2023 and will be looking at going to another level. Another returning player in Dylan Cross will add plenty of inside midfield grunt to the mix.
Coach comment: "We ultimately want to be backing playing finals but we'll take it game by game, the more games you win the higher chance you get of playing finals so it's pretty simple." - Tim Nowell
More: After a 2023 season filled with so much promise, there will be some expectation on the Cats to breakthrough into finals after missing out on percentage. The return of Justin Fedley is an enormous boost and tall Jordan Boyle looms as a key addition, while the majority of the senior list from last season are all back. There is no reason why the Tim Nowell-coached Cats, full of depth and good young players can't go deep into finals.
Coach: Leigh Anderson
Last season: Eighth
Key ins: Ash Keen (Returning), Jarra Blackney Noter (South Warrnambool), Tanna Blackney Noter (South Warrnambool), Jake Shircore (South Warrnambool), Cyrus Fenn (South Warrnambool), Maison Maddern (South Warrnambool), Frank Onthisong (North Warrnambool), Natthawut Onthisong (Russells Creek), Will Timms (Merrivale), Flynn Rowe (South Warrnambool)
Key outs: Tyler Duynhoven (Warrnambool), Jack Noonan (Koroit), Josh Keen (Perth), Leigh McKane (Russells Creek)
Players to watch: Best and fairest winner Bronte Baker had a standout season in 2023 and will be looking to take another step particularly with some experience departing, Lewis Campbell-Gavin is another who shone last year while tough inside midfielder and captain Tom Fitzgerald always leads from the front and will be an important player as the Dogs bring forward more youth into senior footy.
Coach comment: "The boys as a group seem to be a lot fitter than previous seasons, so as a coaching team, we are looking for improvement from the whole group and we can't wait to see what they can bring to the table." - Leigh Anderson
More: Despite a lop-sided win-loss tally last season, the youthful Dogs made some decent strides in mentor Leigh Anderson's first season in charge and will be better for it. Some experience walks out the door but a nice influx of under 18s pushing up and some handy recruits, such as the returning Ash Kenn should have the Dogs on the improve. As noted by Anderson, fitness is high and depth has improved so improving on their eighth placed finish should be the priority.
Last season: Third
Key ins: Louis Cahill (Cobden), Jake Evans (Cobden), Brad Lucas, Aaron Robertson (both returning), Caleb Scanlon, Jordan Dwyer, Jack Aitken (all Terang Mortlake)
Key outs: Joel Moloney (Port Fairy), Ben Moloney (retired), Nick Bourke (Ocean Grove), Paddy Baker (Camperdown), Scott Judd (Caramut), Lucas Boyd (Thomson), Ryan O'Connor (Terang Mortlake), Fred Beasley (Terang Mortlake), Jeremy Larcombe (Leopold), Joel Dillon (Ocean Grove), Ed Lee (overseas)
Players to watch: With the loss of some key senior players, the likes of recruits Louis Cahill and Brad Lucas will be important for the Power while youngsters Oscar Curran and Caleb Kavanagh are two of the club's most impressive emerging players and will need to take a big step up after enjoying strong pre-seasons.
Coach comment: "We'll be fairly young but they're a pretty good, fast, fit group so we expect it to stay similar to that and a few older heads to steer the ship."- Sam Uwland
More: Losing the calibre of the likes of last year's coach Nick Bourke, stars such as Joel Moloney and Ben Moloney as well as gun midfielder Fred Beasley dents the Power but expect a more youthful side under first year mentors Sam Uwland and Justin Wallace. The Power are a proud football club so they will be hoping for their exciting youth to take a big step forward while there is just enough senior experience within the list to stay in touch for finals. The addition of Louis Cahill and Jake Evans help the cause, but it'll come down to the emerging core to really hold the team up.
Coach: Josh Sobey
Last season: Runners-up
Key ins: Trent Harman (South Rovers), Jordan Greene (Dennington), Flynn Atchison (Redan), Cooper Grahem (Dennington), Jesse Mahony Gilchrist (Warrnambool), Thomas Nicholson (Camperdown), Josh Britton, Troy McLaughlin, Jonathan Sauze
Key outs: Tate Porter (Leopold), Blair McCutcheon (Koroit/NT), Angus Campbell (Koroit), Tyler Stephens (Koroit)
Players to watch: Recruit Trent Harman is a key addition to the playing stocks and will likely slot in off half-back where his poise and experience will be important. Gun key forward Dylan Weir nearly cracked the 100 goals in season 2023 and will be hard to stop again in attack.
Coach comment: "I've got a great group of boys and the club's in really good shape. We were lucky to win the club championship award again for the third year in a row so that desire to be successful is definitely as strong as ever and (we're) just looking forward to hopefully trying to go one more (step further) next year." - Josh Sobey
More: Despite falling to Nirranda in the grand final, 2023 was a brilliant year for Josh Sobey and his team, finishing top-of-the-table and at times being virtually unstoppable, particularly with its dynamic forward line led by star spearhead Dylan Weir. The losses of star duo Tate Porter and Blair McCutcheon hurt but Trent Harman coming in and plenty of depth should see the Tigers be able to adequately cover them through that engine room. The Tigers have got experience on every line and have got a sharp football brain in Josh Sobey guiding them on the sidelines.
Coach: Nick Couch
Last season: Premiers
Key ins: Hugh Porter (Terang Mortlake), Connor Cardwell (Terang Mortlake), Louis Kew (Panmure), Ben Dobson (didn't play last year)
Key outs: Isaac Stephens (Camperdown)
Players to watch: You can't go past high-profile recruit Louis Kew who is coming off a brilliant few seasons with Panmure. His energy and drive off half-back is going to give the Blues some serious spark. And of course there is Ben Dobson, a four-time premiership star with Koroit who will be one of the league's best players.
Coach comment: "Everyone committed pretty early and there is that carrot for a few of them that it would be nice to get three in a row. It is a long way off yet but I think it is a good motivator." - Nick Couch
More: The motivation is high for the Blues to rubber stamp a dynasty by making it three premiership on the trot. Some serious additions and the retention of the majority of their list make the Blues a formidable prospect once again. Isaac Stephens does depart but the Blues have plenty of depth and their gun recruits to come in. Coach Nick Couch has the Blues playing a stylish brand of football, one in which stands up to the rigours of finals.
Coach: Ben van de Camp and Joe McKinnon
Last season: Last
Key ins: Joe McKinnon (Warrack Eagles), Ben Harvey (Koroit), Leigh Edwards (Koroit), Tanah Anderton (Koroit), Andy Schoch (Ocean Grove), Jordan Telford (returning), Greg Bond (Moreton Bay), Matt Petherick, Sebastian Good
Key outs: Tim Lewis
Players to watch: Hard to go past new playing coach Joe McKinnon, who adds plenty of Hampden league experience to the line-up and will play either end of the ground. Expect recruit Ben Harvey to slot in nicely to the side while vice-captain Declan Gleeson will have more responsibility on their shoulders.
Coach comment: "Hopefully we start to see some more skill around the ball and more structure rather than just running around. There needs to be a purpose in what we're doing." - Joe McKinnon
More: It won't happen overnight but the Warriors are just searching for improvement as they continue the club's on-field rebuild. Bringing in a playing coach to work alongside mentor Ben van de Camp is a strong move while the club has managed to bring in some key recruits while holding onto the majority of last year's list. Winning some games this season is the bare minimum but expect a bit more pain for long-term gain as the youthful squad look to get more senior experience.
Coach: Adam Courtney
Last season: Fourth
Key ins: Noah Greene (North Warrnambool Eagles), Matt Sinnott (Koroit), Jack Coyle (Allansford), Sam Melican (returning), Oscar Baxter (Terang Mortlake), Brad Cook (returning), Jeremy Sharkey
Key outs: Louis Kew (Nirranda), Harry Turnham (Hamilton Kangaroos), Tate Gardiner (Cairns), Will Fleming (relocated to Melbourne), Matt Colbert, Rylan Rattley
Players to watch: Recruit Matt Sinnott has enjoyed a strong pre-season and will hold down a key-position post in the backline, while champion forward Chris Bant looms as a dangerous prospect after relinquishing the coaching duties and is primed for a big year. Defender Noah Keene and James Norton have had big pre-seasons and will be important players.
Coach comment: "They have a really good young list that's been in the top-three the past couple of years, so it's a very exciting team. Hopefully I'll be able to get in there and not change too much stuff but just add what I've learned over the years." - Adam Courtney
More: Some list changes for incoming coach Adam Courtney in his first year at the club in what looms as a fresh and new-look Panmure. The club, despite losing some star power, namely Louis Kew, are backing in their recruits while hoping for some steady improvement from underneath. The Bulldogs have addressed some key needs in the off-season and have some good depth so finals are certainly likely if all goes to plan. How deep they can go could come down to how healthy the list can remain.
Coach: Dylan Herbertson
Last season: Fifth
Key ins: Kurt Smith (Port Fairy), Andy McMeel (Port Fairy), Brett Harrington (Koroit), Noah Edge, Tim Ryan (South Rovers)
Key outs: Taylem Wason (Warrnambool), Jordan Edwards, Lachy Edwards, Dakin Morris, Troy Lovett
Players to watch: Seamus Brady had an extremely consistent 2023 and gave the Creekers a point of difference and will again be important, while gun recruits Andy McMeel and Brett Harrington provide class, experience and star power. Harrington, a former Maskell winner, is in particular going to be an exciting addition to the team as a playing assistant.
Coach comment: "We are after internal growth. You always want to add more with a young team. The majority of our group is re-signed and ready to go again which is really important." - Dylan Herbertson
More: A bit of movement for the Dylan Herbertson-coached Creek, who have gained some excellent players in Kurt Smith, Andy McMeel, Brett Harrington and big forward Tim Ryan from South Rovers but there is a heap of experience gone with last year's skipper Taylem Wason headlining the outs as he tests himself at Hampden level. It makes the Creekers a bit of an unknown but there is enough depth to have the team in the gun for finals again.
Coach: Luke Kenna
Last season: Seventh
Key ins: Aiden Grant (Warrnambool), Bailey Grant, Lachie Cook, Archie Laidler, Kye Brereton, Riley Mentha, Sam Barker (all Warrnambool), Cooper Elliott (North Warrnambool Eagles)
Key outs: Justin Fedley (Allansford), Trent Harman (Merrivale), Sam Hodgins (Hawkesdale-Macarthur), Jaxen Dalton (Hawkesdale-Macarthur), Beau Turland (Warrnambool), Tim Ryan (Russells Creek), Craig Britten, Damon Dews
Players to watch: Sandon Williams had a strong 2023 season, featuring in the best 11 times and with key losses will have a lot more responsibility on his shoulders. Prolific midfielder Kurt Lenehan, who served as interim coach last season is going to be so crucial to the side. Recruit Aiden Grant has played a handful of senior Hampden league games and will slot in nicely.
Coach comment: "We haven't got many talls so we'll try and move the footy quickly, but every side tries to do that these days. It'll come down to effort a lot and game style it'll be probably dependant on who we play week to week." - Luke Kenna
More: Don't expect miracles in mentor Luke Kenna's first season in charge as he looks to bring together a new-look and youthful list after an abundance of list changes. Some serious class and experience has departed with the majority of recruits still developing but there is enough of a core group still remaining to see a competitive season. The Lions will be quite a small team so will rely on speed and quick ball movement to help kick winning scores.
Coach: Marcus Hickey
Last season: Ninth
Key ins: Mitch Gristede (Allansford), Bobby Gristede (Allansford), Rhys Ziegler (Simpson), Balun Cumming (North Warrnambool Eagles)
Key outs: Sam Negrello (Broken Hill)
Players to watch: Experienced player and former captain Ash Hunt had an excellent 2023 and will again be an important player. Versatile forward Ben Harding led the club for goals last season in his first year at the club and will be hoping to continue his form.
Coach comment: "We are excited to keep improving. We've held onto 95 per cent of our list. We have eight guys graduating into our senior-reserves system out of our under 18 program, which will really help our depth and consistency. Pre-season has been really positive and our goal is to climb the ladder and be competitive for longer against the top sides." - Marcus Hickey
More: A ninth-placed finish was probably not a true reflection of the club's improvement last season where it began to really test other teams, particularly on its home ground. With a steady stream of juniors coming up into the senior program, all of whom will get their chances at various stages, expect another season of development but with the aim of adding a few more wins on the board.
