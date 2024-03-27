Ready to launch: Your guide to 2024 Warrnambool and District league season

More: Losing the calibre of the likes of last year's coach Nick Bourke, stars such as Joel Moloney and Ben Moloney as well as gun midfielder Fred Beasley dents the Power but expect a more youthful side under first year mentors Sam Uwland and Justin Wallace. The Power are a proud football club so they will be hoping for their exciting youth to take a big step forward while there is just enough senior experience within the list to stay in touch for finals. The addition of Louis Cahill and Jake Evans help the cause, but it'll come down to the emerging core to really hold the team up.