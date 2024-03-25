Jumps races abandoned early as horse dies, jockeys deem track too hard

JUMPS jockeys voted to abandon the last two jumps races after two jumps races were run at Warrnambool on Monday.
The jumps jockeys deemed the back straight too hard for jumps races following the running of two maiden hurdle races.
Racing Victoria steward James Hitchcock said the recent dry weather had forced the abandonment of a restricted hurdle and restricted steeplechase.
The opening race saw jumps racing's first fatality of the 2024 season when Grand Promenade came to grief at the 10th jump in a maiden hurdle.
Five flat races will be run to complete the meeting.
MORE TO COME
