Inside Racing: Trainer pays tribute to hall-of-fame jumper

CHAMPION trainer Ciaron Maher has a soft spot for his former jumper Al Garhood.
Maher admits Al Garhood, the two-time Grand Annual Steeplechase winner, gave his training career a huge boost early, winning the two Grand Annuals.
"Al Garhood was family owned and gave us plenty of thrills," Maher said.
"Al Garhood was just a tough horse. His record in jumps races around Warrnambool was amazing. Apart from his two Grand Annual wins he also won two Brierly Steeplechases.
"We purchased Al Garhood for $12,000 sight-unseen after he had been with a couple of other trainers. I only had five horses in work at the time and Al Garhood was the pin-up horse for me.
"Al Garhood taught me so much about training. I was still learning about the training caper and he kept on producing his best in jumps races around Warrnambool."
Al Garhood's deeds on the racetrack were acknowledged by the Warrnambool Racing Club last Friday night when the jumper was inducted into the club's Hall Of Fame.
The late jumps jockey Ted Byrne, William Lindsay and Bill Gibbins were also inducted.
POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig had a career best four winners on Friday.
Norwoods, Mighty George and Arizona Dreaming won at Horsham for Dabernig while Kikusui was successful at Mount Gambier.
Dabernig said the four winners may run at the upcoming Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
"We'll see how things are going but the Warrnambool carnival is in the back of my mind for them," the multiple Group One-winning trainer said.
"I think there will be races at the carnival for the four horses. It's always a big thrill for owners to have their horses running at the carnival."
After Norwoods' maiden victory, Dabernig said there was plenty of upside to the galloper.
"Norwoods has been slow maturing," he said.
"We've just given Norwoods time. He was very green at his first start. I'm sure with a bit of time and in races over more ground he's going to develop into a nice staying horse.
"Mighty George had a couple of niggling issues which just required a bit of time to get him over them. I thought his last run at Terang showed he was ready for a win and that played out on Friday while Arizona Dreaming went to the line strongly."
Dabernig sang the praises of his apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley after she rode three winners at Mount Gambier on Friday.
One of Weatherley's winners, Kikusui, is trained by Dabernig.
"Jordyn is doing a great job," he said.
"She's putting in the hard yards and getting rewarded for her efforts. I'm confident plenty of trainers will book Jordyn for rides over the winter months as her apprentice claim will be valuable."
Weatherley's other winners on Friday were Honour The Skills and Drink Then Kiss.
JOHN Russell, one of this country's finest race-callers, passed away on Sunday.
Mr Russell started his career in broadcasting more than 75 years ago in Warrnambool.
The passionate Carlton fan went on to call 20 Melbourne Cups and often referred to his first in 1974, when Gold And Black won, as one of his highlights.
The other two Melbourne Cup calls he rated highly were Kiwi's victory in 1983 and Might And Power in 1997.
Deepest sympathy to his family at this sad time.
A recent Royal Ascot winner, a dual Group-producing mare, a stallion share in Better Than Ready and mares carrying pregnancies to the likes of Justify and Russian Revolution headline a stellar catalogue for the Inglis Digital March (late) online sale.
Okita Soushi (Gaileo) is a lightly-raced stallion prospect with strong domestic and international form.
The Joseph O'Brien trainee won at the prestigious Royal Ascot carnival in June last year under the guidance of world class jockey Ryan Moore.
Rose Of Mulan (More Than Ready) is the dam of six-time Stakes winner Scallopini.
She has an incredible 50% stakes winners-to-runners strike rate with her progeny and is offered in foal to the exciting stallion Hellbent.
The Better Than Ready stallion share will provide buyers a chance to secure a slice of the quality Queensland-based stallion, who has produced more Australian 2YO winners (64) since the start of the 2020-21 season than any other stallion.
The sale offers 402 entries - 167 racehorses (60 race fillies), 162 broodmares, 44 yearlings, 30 racehorse shares, eight weanlings and one stallion.
The final countdown of bidding for the sale begins at 10am on Wednesday.
HAMILTON Racing Club is gearing up for its first jumps meeting on April 7.
Even though Easter will be over, the club will be staging its third Hop to Hamilton races.
Club manager Peta Anderson said numerous activities are organised for the day which will see jumps and flat races on the program
"It's usually a big meeting for the club," Anderson said.
"One of the highlights the children love is the Easter egg hunt but we've also got plenty of other things in place for the day.
"Another highlight will be a luncheon where former top jockeys Neville "Nifty" Wilson and Kelvin Bourke will be the guest speakers.
Our track has gone through its summer renovation and is irrigated to be in top shape for the jumping races."
The first race is scheduled to start at around 1pm.
