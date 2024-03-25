Thieves grab heavy safe containing cash, information wanted

Thieves have made off with a heavy safe containing a significant amount of cash from Coleraine during the weekend.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said offenders forced entry to the agricultural business in the main street.
He said a large safe containing cash was removed from the premises on Whyte Street/Glenelg Highway.
"Some time over the weekend a very heavy safe was removed from the business," he said.
"It's believed the safe contained a significant amount of cash, but it's unknown exactly when the burglary and theft occurred."
The investigator requested anyone who saw anything suspicious in the main street of Coleraine, especially late at night or early in the morning, contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
