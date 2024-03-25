The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Injecting room advocate calls for local rehab facility

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 25 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Judy Ryan will speak at the Warrnambool library in April. Picture supplied
Author Judy Ryan will speak at the Warrnambool library in April. Picture supplied

A leading campaigner behind establishing a medically supervised injecting room in Richmond hopes to inspire Warrnambool residents to keep up their campaign for The Lookout residential rehabilitation centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.