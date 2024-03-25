Cannabis plants up to two metres seized, four men arrested

Cannabis plants up to two metres tall have been seized by police after raids across the Coleraine district.
Southern Grampians/Glenelg region Sergeant Shaun McCulloch said information from the public led to the coordinated raids on Friday, March 22.
He said more than a dozen plants were seized at the four addresses, in backyards and inside premises.
Coleraine, Casterton, Cavendish and Hamilton uniform officers, backed by Hamilton and Portland detectives and members of the Hamilton highway patrol unit, were involved in executing search warrants.
"There was cannabis, both plants and dried material, seized at the four properties," Sergeant McCulloch said.
"Four men, aged from 20 to 55 years old, were arrested, interviewed and charged with possession and cultivating cannabis.
"They will appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on dates to be fixed."
Sergeant McCulloch said at least a dozen plants, ranging in height up to two metres, were seized by the police officers.
He said the pleasing aspect of the coordinated searches was that information from the public led to the execution of the warrants.
"It's just crucial," he said.
"Without that community led information police officers cannot do our job to the best of our ability.
"Anyone with information about illicit drugs - cultivating, possession, use or trafficking - is requested to make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers, either by contacting 1800 333 000, or online.
"That information is always welcome and will be actioned."
Portland police also had success at the weekend with a missing man located after the assistance of a helicopter.
The man was reported missing after he contacted his brother and said he did not know where he was, he was distressed, sleeping rough and taking medication.
After an extensive search on Saturday the man was located safe and well on a clifftop on Sunday.
He has been reunited with family members.
