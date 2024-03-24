'It's probably not traditional': Gun spinners cap off season in style

Allansford-Panmure premiership captain Shashan Silva heaped praise on his star spinning trio who rose to the occasion on the final day of the Warrnambool and District division one grand final on Sunday.
The reigning league best and fairest winner capped off a memorable week by clinching yet another premiership medallion in an extraordinary season from an individual perspective, but quickly praised the work of others in guiding the Gators to glory.
Spinners Simon Richardson, Shiv Kumara and Rommel Shahzad snared eight wickets on day two to bowl the Gators to victory, with the spinners finishing off a season where they dominated the competition with their exploits.
The trio, all who were either recruited this season or last, finished the year with a total of 98 division one wickets between them, almost unheard of numbers and breaking against tradition in many ways.
Silva said they were all unique, possessing traits which made them a captain's dream to work with and rely on.
"When we were recruiting this season and looking at our teams, it's probably not traditional to have three spinners," he said.
"It worked out really well in the 45 overs but in the two-dayers it's just a luxury to work the fast bowlers around them.
"We're so lucky as leaders to have three gun spinners in one team. It makes our lives a lot easier.
"We had to make harsh calls to play three spinners at times, whether it's leaving out a pace bowler, batsman or a youngster but that's the good thing about the club.
"Whatever we put forward the club was on board with. In the end, it worked out really well."
Playing-coach Kyall Timms echoed Silva's thoughts and said in his time of cricket he hadn't seen slow bowlers this dominant in the one team.
"To be honest having three good spinners, I've never played in a team with this much quality," he said.
"They've probably taken 90 per cent of our wickets this season which is unbelievable. It just shows the quality of those guys."
