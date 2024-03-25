'A serious crime': Man suffers broken jaw in assault at city pub

A magistrate has highlighted the seriousness of alcohol-fuelled violence after an Irish national broke another man's jaw at a Warrnambool pub.
The 29-year-old man was at the Seanchai Irish Pub on October 27, 2023, when he punched the man to the left side of his face about 10pm.
The pair was in a group playing pool on the bottom floor of the establishment.
The victim suffered substantial pain to his face and later learned his jaw was fractured.
The offender, who did not receive a conviction, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 25, 2024, to recklessly causing injury.
The court heard the man was remorseful during a police interview on October 31 last year, and admitted he "snapped" after the victim ridiculed him about a personal sensitivity.
Kiernan Celestina, representing the man, said it was important to distinguish the offending from alcohol-fuelled violence.
He said the man had been drinking but was not intoxicated and was "innocently" playing pool with his colleagues.
"While not seeking to excuse his action in any way, he was subject to ridicule by the victim..." he said.
He said his client's response wasn't rational or reasonable but urged the magistrate to consider his circumstances when assessing his moral culpability.
Mr Celestina made an application for a diversion plan, which diverts people away from the justice system, but it was rejected.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he had no hesitation to say "this is absolutely unsuitable for diversion".
He said having a personal insecurity provided context but not an excuse.
"Violence by men in hotels when they are drunk is a significant issue," he said.
Mr Lethbridge said particularly in the last 10 years there was a spate of cases involving "coward punches", where often people who had been drinking punched a victim hard to the face.
He said in some cases the victim went home, suffered a subdural haemorrhage and died.
"You simply can't lash out like this," he said.
"Make no mistake, this is a serious crime."
Mr Lethbridge said Mr Celestina had "just" persuaded him to not record a conviction.
He placed the man on a two-year good behaviour bond which involves a $2500 donation to the court fund, which is distributed to local charities.
The city's liquor accord regularly votes on whether offenders should be hit with a 12-month ban from venues.
