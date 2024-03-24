Drivers at double speed limit stay overnight after missing train

Tourists have been forced to stay overnight after two vehicles were clocked at almost twice the speed limit in Simpson late Sunday afternoon, March 24.
A police spokesperson said two cars were impounded after the drivers were caught travelling at nearly double the speed limit through Simpson about 5.30pm.
Cobden police were on the Cobden-Lavers Hill Road when they checked two vehicles travelling in convoy at 113kmh in a 60kmh zone.
"Officers pulled over the duo to question the two Melbourne drivers, aged 24 and 25, as to why they were travelling through town at such high speeds," she said.
"They advised they were returning from a weekend away and wanted to get home at a reasonable hour.
"Police immediately impounded their vehicles, an Audi and LandCruiser, and both men can expect to be charged on summons with speed dangerous."
The spokesperson said rather than making a night of it, the eight tourists were forced to spend the night in Camperdown after missing the last train to Melbourne on Sunday.
