'Put in a lot of hard work': Perfect season capped off with premiership

Beaming with pride at becoming premiers and champions of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division two competition, Hawkesdale skipper Hamish Gleeson quickly noted how hard the club had been working towards achieving the ultimate success.
The club clinched its maiden senior premiership in the association since joining the ranks of Warrnambool cricket, defeating Noorat Terang at Allansford Recreation Reserve by 65 runs, capping off what can only be described as the perfect season of cricket, going through undefeated.
"It's a great feeling, we've put in a lot of hard work as a club," Gleeson told The Standard.
"We've had a fair few players out all year so it's helped with a lot of depth at our disposal. The club is in such a strong spot and we've got a lot of talent.
"So it's a great reward for everyone involved."
The former Grassmere association club, who joined the Warrnambool competition only a few years ago after a stunning run of premiership success, put up 178 on the opening day with gun batter Simon Sharrock leading the way with 72 despite the utter brilliance of player of the match Gus Bourke, who sent down 30.5 overs to finish with astonishing figures of 7-53.
Despite Noorat Terang's dogged determination on the second day, Gleeson and his side eventually broke the game open through David West who snared 5-21 in a match-winning bowling effort.
Gleeson praised the experience within his group for leading the way and staying composed during the tough moments of a pressure-filled grand final.
"We've got such a strong core of players, we bat deep which helps but to have some wonderfully experienced players helps," he said.
"They just know how to win and always stay positive when things aren't going our way which happens in grand finals.
"We had to make sure we captalised at the right moments. Simon (Sharrock), we got him this year from Hamilton and he's just been massive for us. He hits it hard, is smart and in the field he's unreal.
"David (West) turned it on its head to be honest. They were cruising along at about 2-70 and he just sparked us. Jimmy (North) bowled well but we knew we needed to try something and David delivered."
Gleeson heaped praise on Noorat Terang's Gus Bourke for his memorable bowling performance in a losing cause.
"It was honestly incredible to see, it was one of the best performances I've seen from Gus," he said.
