'Got a lot of work to do': Mentor upbeat despite tough loss on the road

Warrnambool Seahawks mentor Shane Smith says his youthful Big V division one men's outfit will take plenty of positives out of a tough loss on the road on Sunday.
The Seahawks went down 123-72 to RMIT Redbacks in Bundoora but were without two key leaders in Ollie Bidmade and Benson Steere as plenty of emerging players got the chance to test themselves with some minutes on the court.
"We were defeated by a really good outfit, they're the number one ranked team and they put us under a lot of pressure," he told The Standard.
"Our young guys struggled with the intensity quite a bit early but in the second half there was a lot of positives and we got plenty out of it in the end.
"We held them defensively in the second half to be on par with us which is a good result.
"We've got a lot of work to do but we've just got to get back to practice."
Smith pointed out Riley Nicholson (18 points) and import Kester Ofoegbu (21 points, 11 rebounds) as "standouts" for the Seahawks, while noting the experience of Tim Gainey was "great to see".
"Those guys were great and it was really good to get some minutes into the young boys in particular, especially with Ollie and Benson out," he said.
The first-year mentor said a 0-2 start to the season is "disappointing" but believed it would hold them in good stead.
"Being on the road is hard, they're (RMIT) a really mature group and that showed," he said.
"Ideally we want to keep improving but we like playing high-intensity games early o because it gives you a good idea of where we're at and what deficiencies we need to work on," he said.
"We're certainly disappointed in the result but we just have to keep working hard."
