The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Pure dominance: Leading trainer salutes with four metropolitan winners

By Tim Auld
March 24 2024 - 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciaron Maher enjoyed a dominant weekend with four metropolitan winners. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Ciaron Maher enjoyed a dominant weekend with four metropolitan winners. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

CIARON Maher's dominance as a trainer was evident once again at Saturday's Moonee Valley metropolitan race meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.