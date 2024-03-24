Pure dominance: Leading trainer salutes with four metropolitan winners

CIARON Maher's dominance as a trainer was evident once again at Saturday's Moonee Valley metropolitan race meeting.
Maher saluted with four winners at the Valley and one at the big Rosehill meeting.
His four Valley winners took his tally of Melbourne winners to 80 for the season - 35 winners more than his nearest rivals the Hayes boys.
The day started for the Winslow training export winning with Growing Empire followed by Strawberry Rock before Sir Davy won at good odds and the day came to an end with Expratwo winning the last of ten races.
Brave Mead won the $200,000 listed Darby Munro at Rosehill for the multiple group one winning trainer.
Maher told The Standard the results were a great reward for his staff and owners of the winning horses.
"We've got no complaints," he said. "The stable has been having a great run. I've got to give full credit to our staff across our training operations.
"They work extremely hard and it's through their hard work that the results are possible. It's very satisfying to have the winners for our loyal owners. It's always great to see the enjoyment on owners faces after their horse wins."
Maher was impressed with the victory by Brave Mead at Rosehill in the Darby Munro and said the colt may have his next start in the $1.5 million All Aged Stakes at Randwick on April 20.
"We may look at giving Brave Mead his next run in the All Aged," he said.
"I think it looks a nice race for him. He's a very nice colt and going forward I think there's a really nice win or two on him."
From his 12 starts Brave Mead has won five races and collected more than $680,000 in stakes for his connections.
