Ute stolen, properties hit during theft spree in Warrnambool estate

A $27,000 ute has been stolen from the driveway of a Warrnambool home and at least four other properties targeted by a thief on Saturday.
Between 3am and 4am on March 23, 2024, a 2014 black Nissan Nivara DC was taken from the driveway of a home in the Logans Beach estate.
Around the same time, items were stolen from other vehicles that were parked in driveways and garages in the estate including tools and an electric bike.
Detective Senior Constable David Hughes, of the Warrnambool Criminal Investigation Unit, said four properties had been hit, that they are aware of.
He said they had been door-knocking residents in the area and asking them to look at security camera footage.
A 2005 Nissan X-Trail that was stolen from Port Fairy on Thursday was recovered on Saturday morning after being dumped near the Logans Beach whale viewing platform, next to the estate that was hit.
The vehicle was damaged with a smashed window.
The Logans Beach Estate wasn't the only area to b targeted by thieves overnight.
Properties in St Joseph's Drive in the Toohey Estate off Wangoom Road were also hit with thieves breaking into garages.
Police are still investigating.
