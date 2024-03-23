'Frightening': Cop Shop actor recalls Ash Wednesday fires in Rotary visit

He starred in the number one TV shop but that didn't stop Cop Shop actor Greg Ross from turning up to Rotary meetings in between filming breaks.
Ross, who played policeman Tony Benjamin in the show during the 1970s and '80s, was a guest speaker at the Rotary conference held at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre at the weekend.
He is no stranger to the city's entertainment venue having taken to that stage 51 years ago when the play he was in - Don's Party - toured regional cities.
But the only reason the play came to Warrnambool was because its intended six-week run in Brisbane was banned by Joh Bjelke-Peterson, Queensland's longest serving premier.
The play was to be staged in every major capital city for six weeks, but when Queensland was off the table they instead toured regional capital cities like Bendigo, Wagga and Warrnambool.
Don's Party was about a group of friends who wanted the Labor Party to win the 1969 election, which they lost.
"But the very fact that that it had anything anti-conservative, Joh Bjelke couldn't stand," Ross said.
In 1983, Ross unsuccessfully stood for parliament, even beating former Peter Reith in Liberal Party preselection. Mr Reith went on to be defence minister in the Howard Government Liberal Government.
"It, of course, cost me everything because everyone is Labor. I'm a swinging votor....I'm left of Liberal and right of Labor to be quite honest," Ross said.
When he decided to stand, the then prime minister, and former member for Wannon, Malcolm Fraser rang him the next day.
Ross recalls Fraser's love Fruit Tingle lollies. "When we were together he would hand over a packet and he'd have a packet," Ross said.
Bob Hawke, however, was elected. "I would have voted for Bob, quite frankly. I loved him, I knew him well. He, to me, had the essence of the Australian people," he said.
Ross was out at a meeting in the lead up to the federal election when they heard about the 1983 Ash Wednesday blaze that claimed his Upper Beaconsfield home. The headed home but hit roadblocks.
"Right across the ridge were these flames hundreds of feet in the air. It was quite frightening," he said.
His mother - who was home with their two young children, Ross' godmother and the boy next door - managed to get them all to safety long with their two dogs.
"She got out as the flames were around," Ross said. "My mother came up, when she finally saw us, and said 'I'm so sorry, I've saved nothing'. She saved everything."
He said 11 people died at the neighbouring property.
But it was when he bought his property in Upper Beaconsfield about 49 years ago that he first joined Rotary after his bank manager invited him to a meeting.
"From day one I didn't miss a meeting every week, somewhere in the world. I just love it," he said.
He even went to Rotary meetings while starring in Australia's number one TV show Cop Shop.
"In fact, in the early days when I was in uniform before I became a detective. I would go along a lunchtimes when I had a break I would go along to the Rotary club of Malvern or something like that," he said.
In 1991-92 he served as governor of the Melbourne district.
Ross also started in TV show Homicide but said he gets asked about Cop Shop "all the time".
"It was the number one show in the country for much of its six years. We were in people's homes at 8.30pm on Mondays and Thursday nights," he said.
"You became part of their lives. It was a wonderful thing."
Last year, he and many members of the cast caught up for a reunion with stars like Joanna Lockwood and Paula Duncan among those turning up.
