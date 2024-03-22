Writer helping people immortalise stories for future generations wins $10k

Helping people immortalise their life stories for generations to come inspired a Corangamite woman to launch her own business.
Jean Kerwin, 37, who has a Masters in Creative Writing from Deakin University, was the winner of $10,000 from the Ideas Place Ignite Program on Thursday night.
Ms Kerwin said it was a huge honour because she was in great company.
"It was very competitive - everyone had great ideas," she said.
Ms Kerwin's business Tale Mapper was launched after she was asked to help share the stories of members from the mens shed movement.
She found the work incredibly rewarding and decided to start her business to offer the important service to other people.
"Tale Mapper offers a range of life writing packages, which help you preserve your loved one's life stories," Ms Kerwin said.
"We assist you in recording the memories of those who are facing end-of-life, due to age or illness, and turn them into professionally written stories.
"We then present you with an elegant keepsake box that holds the stories, transcripts and digital files, ensuring their legacy is preserved for generations to come."
Ms Kerwin said everyone had a story to tell and she was disappointed she didn't sit down with her grandmother before she passed away to help her write her own personal memoir.
Her packages are available for people who simply want to share their stories in a keepsake or for people who want to be able to provide copies to others.
Ms Kerwin said the prize money would allow her to invest in some marketing and a laser jet printer.
She said she would recommend the Ideas Place to anyone.
"It's amazing - if you have an idea, go for it - you've got nothing to lose," Ms Kerwin said.
She said it was also a great opportunity to network with other aspiring entrepreneurs.
"Everyone had such great ideas and worked so hard," Ms Kerwin said.
Applications for the next program, which consists of 10 customised hands-on workshops are open now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.