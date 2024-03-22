Wanted man accused of attempting to flee police during burglary arrest

A wanted Hamilton man is accused of attempting to flee police during an arrest over an alleged burglary.
Anton Martin, 22, was arrested on March 20, 2024, at a Hamilton property where he'd been sleeping on the couch for about a week.
Police allege the man had been staying at the home with strict instructions not to enter the bedrooms.
But on Wednesday the man allegedly entered the rooms while the occupants weren't home and stole a speaker and 13 Pokemon cards.
He is accused of rifling through the cards before picking out the most valuable ones.
One of the occupants returned home, heard someone in his unit and called the police.
Upon their attendance police told Mr Martin he was wanted on six outstanding warrants and would be arrested.
He immediately attempted to flee the scene.
Police grabbed the man who allegedly resisted arrest.
The members were eventually able to force him to the ground and he was arrested.
Mr Martin was subsequently charged with resisting police, burglaries and bail offences.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 22 where he made a bail application.
The court heard the man was wanted on warrants in relation to offending dating back to 2022.
Those charges include aggravated assault, recklessly causing injury, criminal damage, wilful damage and breaching court orders.
In a police interview Mr Martin allegedly denied all of the offending, claiming he had permission to enter the rooms and that the gaming cards were his.
The court heard he also failed to attend court on March 13.
A police informant said there were limited bail conditions that would alleviate his concerns the man would re-offend in the community.
A lawyer for Mr Martin said mental health and alcohol and drug services would be available to his client if granted bail, and that some of the charges would be disputed.
Magistrate John Lesser granted the application, citing the man's lack of relevant criminal history, a likely delay in custody and availability of support services.
He listed a number of strict bail conditions, including an overnight curfew and reporting to police three times a week.
The accused man will face court at a later date.
