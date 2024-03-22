Long-awaited build will bridge gap between town's tourism hotspots

Visiting Timboon's iconic ice creamery and distillery is about to get a lot easier.
Three years since an idea to connect Timboon Fine Icecream to the Timboon Railway Shed Distillery surfaced, construction of a bridge is estimated to be completed in just three months.
Ice creamery co-owner Tim Marwood said he was excited works had now begun.
"It activates the space in an accessible way," he said.
"This area has always been a little bit forgotten and we wanted to beautify it to use it as part of this tourism precinct.
"It ties the most visited places in town together."
The project had faced a series of challenges including rising material costs, but was made possible with a significant grant from the Public Sector Business Enablement Fund, a joint initiative under the Geelong CIty Deal for the Twelve Apostles Precinct Redevelopment.
The grant aims to improve visitor experience through landscape enhancement and the addition of amenities.
As a result, new pathways and picnic tables will also be created.
Additional funds have been raised through contributions from the ice creamery and distillery. In kind support was also contributed by The Timboon Lions Club, Timboon Men's Shed and Timboon Action.
