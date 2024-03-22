Organisations banding together to help fund school's new music room

Two of Koroit's biggest organisations are once again joining together for a significant community project.
Bega Group and the Koroit Irish Festival have committed funding and support to Warrnambool's Merri River School.
The long standing partnership between the Bega Group and the festival will provide financial support to the school's new music room project and aligns strongly to the community support values of each organisation.
This contribution will focus on landscaping around the room, which is set to create an amphitheatre in the area.
These works will include either tiered decking, a landscaped grass area, or a combination of both.
The financial co-contribution from Bega Group and the festival is $30,000.
This comes as part of a community partnership between Bega and the festival, which includes a sponsorship component - to help the festival's operation, and a community project arm - Koroit Irish Festival Foundation.
This foundation is where community projects that are aligned with the values of both Bega and the festival are identified, and support then provided.
The first of these projects was a community stage on the Koroit Village Green, which was completed in early 2023.
Both the festival and Bega have a connection to Merri River School.
Members of the festival committee teamed with the Koroit Lions Club to help relocate the Merri River School from its old premises in South Warrnambool to its new site.
Members of Bega's Koroit factory attended Merri River School on a weekly basis to support classes, activities and the Standing Tall program.
Koroit Irish Festival president and Bega Koroit employee Adele MacDonald said her committee was thrilled with the partnership.
"This is such a worthy and deserving project and we are so happy to be able to help out," Ms MacDonald said.
"We are so proud of our festival and what it brings to our community and now with the foundation, we have yet another way of contributing in a positive way to our community.
"The Bega Group has trusted us with identifying community projects and this is one we are very proud to support."
Ms MacDonald heaped praise on festival committee members Peter McDonald, who has driven the submission for funding in conjunction with Merri School staff, and festival infrastructure coordinators Jarrod Gleeson and Neale Dobson, for their input.
