'Proud of our strides': Tennis club bestowed with major sporting awards

Warrnambool Lawn Tennis president Kim Tobin has been one of many tireless contributors to the club's transformation in recent years so validation in the highest form is one which leaves her beaming with pride.
The Lake Pertobe-based club was bestowed with one of the highest honours in the region, named 2024 Club of the Year at the South West Community Sports Awards on Wednesday, March 20, as well as the award for Community Sport and Recreation Event Of The Year for its highly successful Warrnambool Lawn Open.
Tobin, alongside the club's dedicated volunteer base was recognised for its ability to create a welcoming, safe and inclusive environment with rapid growth and membership numbers.
Further to the award-winning Labour Day long weekend tennis tournament, the club was recognised for its fundraising initiatives and charity events such as the Standing Tall Cardio Tennis Charity Challenge.
Its ability to invest time to support the next generation of leaders through participating in Tennis Victoria's Learn to Lead Program, aimed at further proofing their club was also lauded.
Tobin told The Standard everyone involved within the club was humbled by the honour.
"It's easy to pat ourselves on the back when we believe we've made great strides in recent years, but to be recognised externally it validates we're on the right track as a club and have got good and sustainable involvement from our volunteers," she said.
"We've resuscitated our facilities and our club into the major tennis facility in the region so we're really proud of our strides in that space.
"But we're on a continual journey of improvement and we we want to keep getting better and better each year and providing a safe environment for everyone."
Tobin said the recent Warrnambool Lawn Open was a raging success only possible through the hard work of volunteers within the club.
"It's more than a tennis tournament. Families and friendship groups are coming year after year, our registration was capped at 800 and it sold out in about two hours," she said.
"We've been building that event over the last five years and taking it in a different direction. As I said on the night, other regional centres, we're all making great strides to provide events people want.
"After COVID things turned people away from sport but I feel like regional tennis centres are getting the recipe right. They provide quality tournament management and most of the time hospitality so it's a credit to everyone involved."
