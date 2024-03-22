Appetite for rep soccer growing as SWVFA sends record numbers to tournament

Junior coach Cameron Pyke is thrilled to see the rising number of south-west juniors interested in playing representative soccer.
South West Victoria Football Association is sending its largest ever contingent - 77 players across seven teams - to the annual Bendigo Boys and Girls FC tournament at the weekend.
The association will contest the boys' under 11, 12, 14, 15, and 17 divisions as well as girls' under 14 and 17 sections, with most teams scheduled to play four games across the two-day competition.
Pyke, who will mentor the boys' under 17 outfit, was excited for the tournament and the opportunities it presented the region's juniors.
"I think over the last couple of years the appetite for representative football in the area has been really growing and that's allowed the kids with really high-level skills to be highlighted at tournaments where they play teams across the other parts of the state," he told The Standard.
"It's really exciting to give them the opportunity to take that next step up and see the level of competition that the rest of the state's at."
Pyke was also pleased with the association's female representation at the tournament which he hoped would continue to grow.
"It's a real even mix there, I think there's five boys' and two girls' teams and hopefully in the next tournaments to come there's some more girls to join as well and we can field more girls' sides there to really balance it out," he said.
"As we know from last year female football's really taken off so really excited to see how they go as well given it might be some of their first tournaments."
Later in the season, SWVFA will have representatives competing in Victoria's Country Champs in June, as well as the Shepparton Cup in late October.
Two girls' teams will also represent the association at the Western United Cup in September.
SWVFA invites interested soccer players from the region to discuss trialling for representative squads with their respective coaches.
