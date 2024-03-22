The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Appetite for rep soccer growing as SWVFA sends record numbers to tournament

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 22 2024 - 3:13pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SWVFA under 11 vice-captain Noah Daffy and captain Dexter Coburn alongside SWVFA under 12 vice-captain Aiden Guerrero and captain Noah Anderson. Picture supplied
SWVFA under 11 vice-captain Noah Daffy and captain Dexter Coburn alongside SWVFA under 12 vice-captain Aiden Guerrero and captain Noah Anderson. Picture supplied

Junior coach Cameron Pyke is thrilled to see the rising number of south-west juniors interested in playing representative soccer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.