Negative gearing on the rise for south-west investment properties

About 90 per cent of investment properties in Port Fairy are negatively geared - more than double the amount in Warrnambool.
New PropTrack data has shone a light on the extent of negative gearing in the south-west that props up the region's rental market.
In January 2024, 91.1 per cent of investment properties were negatively geared in Port Fairy with owners making a loss of $11,808 a year.
In April 2022, 88.4 per cent were negatively geared with losses then $10,496.
In Warrnambool, 36 per cent of investment properties are negatively geared with owners making a loss of $3210 compared to 2022's 29.5 per cent where losses were $3137.
An investment property is negatively geared when its rental return is less than interest repayments and other property-related expenses, such as council and water rates.
Losses are offset against the owner's taxable income.
PropTrack senior economist Paul Ryan said Warrnambool's figure of 36 per cent was reasonably low.
"It shows rents have increased in Warrnambool sufficiently to make investment quite lucrative," he said.
"If your typical loss is only $3000 a year, with current rent growth you're looking at being positively geared in only a few years after making that investment. That points to more investment over the coming years."
Private investors supply about 91 per cent of rental properties in Australia - the government about nine per cent.
Mr Ryan said Australia was "quite unusual" internationally with almost all rental properties to be owned privately.
He said of the investors, 85 to 90 per cent only owned one investment property.
"We do rely on your classic mum and dad investors to provide housing rental accommodation for the 30 per cent of Australians that rent," he said.
Negative gearing has been back in the spotlight with calls for changes to the policy.
But Warrnambool real estate agent Mark Dwyer said scrapping it would make the housing crisis worse.
"They're having trouble housing people now, if they got rid of it it's going to put a hole in the investment situation," the Ludeman Real Estate agent said.
"The government doesn't seem to be able to house people now.
"Everything has gone against the investor now. It would be just one more nail in the coffin."
Mr Dwyer said people thought everybody who owned a rental property were rich "which isn't the case".
He said older investors were getting out because of all the rules changes and increases to land tax.
"That's a concern," he said.
Mr Dwyer said the rental market used to favour landlords and changes were needed but it had now gone from "one extreme to the other" where now it's "way in favour" of the tenants.
He said the government should be encouraging investors, not discouraging them.
Taking away negative gearing would also drive rental prices up, he said.
Across the south-west, just 19.4 per cent of investment properties in Hamilton were negatively geared with a typical loss of $1362.
In Portland, the number of properties being negatively geared was on the rise but the amount of the loss dropped.
In January, it was 27.7 per cent with a loss of $2941 - a rise on 20.8 per cent in 2022 when the loss was $4621.
Mr Ryan said the increase in the number of properties being negatively geared was driven by interest rate rises.
However, he said investment in rental properties across the country had increased in the past year as rental returns had ramped up. That includes in regional areas.
"We're seeing investors back into the market and that's one of the key ways to expect the rental crisis to hopefully abate is more investors being drawn in to provide rental accommodation," Mr Ryan said.
And it was not unusual to see investors being negatively geared initially, he said.
He said investors had started to respond to the shortage of rentals in regional markets with finance for investors increasing more than owner/occupiers.
