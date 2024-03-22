Tackle Shack: Anglers take advantage of perfect conditions

In close there has been some great squid caught and some nice whiting too. Tim Vincent caught a good size big one at Killarney on Monday night after work. He and Joey Bourke hit the main boat ramp area in search of whiting and a squid and they came up trumps with a dozen whiting and a couple of big squid. Local cricketing export Brody Couch has been doing the same thing off the beach with a few squid coming in for him. He is looking to turn these fresh calamari into a big mulloway over at Nelson this weekend.