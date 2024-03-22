'She's in good shape': Promising mare on track for forward showing

PROMISING Warrnambool mare Wishlor Lass is back on-track to put in a forward showing in Saturday's $300,000 Group 2 Sunline Stakes at Moonee Valley after an unplaced first-up run in the Tressady Stakes at Flemington last month.
Wishlor Lass, trained by Symon Wilde started a short priced favourite for the Tressady following three wins from five starts in her last campaign before a spell.
"Wishlor Lass pulled up with a few minor niggles after the Tressady," Wilde told The Standard.
"We've worked through her niggles and everything appears to be in order. She's in good shape going into Saturday's Sunline.
"This was the race we had set her for in this preparation. We've put a lot of work into her to have her fit to run out the 1600 metres of the Sunline. She's better suited to the 1600 metres of the Sunline than the 1400 metres of the Tressady but we had to start her off somewhere."
Wilde said he thought jockey Ben Melham would find a perfect spot for the lightly raced five-year-old after she drew barrier seven but came into six following the scratching of Hell Hath No Fury.
"Ben's never ridden Wishlor Lass before but I'm not concerned about that point," Wilde said. "Ben's a top jockey. I think he'll find a good spot for her in the run. We'll just see how Wishlor Lass goes in the Sunline before making any other autumn plans for her."
Wishlor Lass, who has won six of ten starts, is a $4.20 chance in the early betting markets for the Sunline.
