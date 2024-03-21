Naked image blackmail victim's report leads to five-year jail term for offender in USA

The brave actions of a young Portland district woman has led to a blackmailer in the United States of America being jailed for five years.
Police allege the woman took naked images of herself, the offender encouraged her to send those images to him, she did and then he blackmailed her, threatening to distribute the images.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the reporting of the blackmail in 2019, known as 'sextortion', had also led to other potential victims in the USA being saved from being exploited.
"This was incredibly brave," he said.
"The victim came forward, made a statement to police and that went to the United States where the Department of Homeland Security got involved.
"This offender was in the process of preying on other young victims and it was only the actions of the victim here that saved them going through the same traumatic experience."
In the past week the offender was sentenced in the USA to serve five years' imprisonment.
The victim said she would like to thank everyone involved in helping with the case.
She said the crucial part was actually catching the offender.
"I'd like to thank the police for not giving up, thank them for teaming up with the USA," she said.
"Also I just want to say that if you've ever sent photos of yourself and then you feel pressured to keep going or you're being blackmailed, don't be afraid to go to the police because they are there.
"So thank you everyone."
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said it was a unique case.
"This is a landmark investigation and one which highlights the shared commitment from Victoria Police, Australian Federal Police and Homeland Security in the United States of America to protect children across the globe and ensure perpetrators face justice," he said.
"The courage displayed by the victim in approaching police has undoubtedly prevented other potential victims being targeted.
"Please know that you are not alone, it is happening to other people and police can and will help you.
"Support is available to victims."
The investigator said there were specialised officers dedicated to helping the victims of sex assault and associated crimes.
"These officers are highly trained in providing assistance to victims and to making the passage through the criminal justice system as trauma free as possible," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"That's even with cases such as this where the offender is based in another country.
"This was an excellent result and the victim and everyone involved should be congratulated on their efforts in bringing this offender to account."
Anyone with information about sexual assault or related offending is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
