Man charged with stealing Freddo Frogs remanded in custody

UPDATE, Friday, 12.35pm:
A homeless Warrnambool man charged with stealing Freddo Frogs from a supermarket among a range of offences has been remanded in custody.
Shane Altmann, 34, did not apply for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court during a bail/remand hearing at 12.30pm on Friday, March 22.
Magistrate John Lesser remanded Mr Altmann in custody until March 28 when the accused man has other police briefs listed in Warrnambool court.
Lawyer Christian Schultink said his client was facing two new matters and there were police applications to revoke bail.
"It's simply an application for a straight remand until March 28," Mr Schultink said.
The court was told Mr Altmann had complex mental health issues and he was currently being prescribed six different medications.
It's expected Western Region Alcohol and Drug centre will be involved in overseeing Mr Altmann's medication while he is in custody.
Earlier: A 34-year-old homeless man who kicked a car and stole Freddo Frogs from a supermarket is back in police custody.
The man has been living with other homeless persons in a dilapidated dwelling behind the Salvation Army church in Warrnambool's Lava Street.
He was arrested mid this week, charged with stealing a bottle of whiskey at Dan Murphy's and released on bail.
The man is on four sets of bail relating to separate police cases.
A police spokesman said that about 10am on Thursday, March 21, the man kicked a parked car near the Hopkins Medical Centre on Raglan Parade, close to the intersection with Foster Street.
There was damage caused to the right rear driver's side panel.
He also entered the rear yard of a property without a lawful excuse.
It's also alleged he went to the Coles Supermarket at Centro, selected roast beef, ate it while in the aisle and then left the store without paying.
About 10.25am Thursday the man returned to the Centro Coles supermarket and filled his pockets with items, including Freddo Frogs and vanilla extract.
He was approached by staff who removed the items from his pockets.
The man was arrested in Warrnambool's Allan Street, where he was searched by police officers and found with more vanilla extract and sliced cheese.
He was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in Warrnambool court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
New bail laws will take effect at midnight this Sunday, March 25, 2024.
Accused offenders will not be remanded in custody unless they have been involved in serious offending and are a danger to themselves or other members of the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.