Students fling food, slime at their teachers during school fundraiser

Students have been spotted flinging fake food and sliming their teachers in a fundraiser for people suffering food insecurity.
Mortlake P-12 College held a food fight for Foodbank at the school campus on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
No actual food was harmed during the event with the school provided with fake foods to piff and slime to slosh.
In the lead up a teacher was nominated to be covered in colourful slime each time students raised $500 for the hunger relief charity.
The school, which comprises just 180 students, had raised $6032 as of noon on March 22.
Jenni Goddard, from the college's wellbeing health and engagement division, said the money was raised for Foodbank Victoria to continue to feed 57,000 people in need everyday.
"They also supply our school, and many schools in our area, with breakfast food so that we can run a breakfast club to ensure all students have had breakfast before starting to learn," she said.
"This organisation supports us so much - we wanted to return the favour."
Mrs Goddard said nine teachers were slimed, including acting principal Michelle Carmody and assistant principal/VCE coordinator Nathan Joenes.
She said all students, from foundation to year 12, were involved on the day with seniors tackling the course after the "young guns" were halfway around.
"We have run colour runs but this was so much messier and fun. The slime was so sticky and slimy. Kids had a wonderful, colourful, sticky time," she said.
She said the best part of the day was "all the smiles".
"And as the run started to end, students and teachers were finding anything that could hold water to drench each other. It ended up in a massive water fight, enjoyed by all."
