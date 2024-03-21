Council mulls future operation of Warrnambool animal shelter

The operation of the city's animal shelter could be brought in-house under a move being considered by Warrnambool City Council.
For the past 25 years, the shelter - which is in "dire" need of a major upgrade - has been run by the RSPCA.
But the city council has revealed it is considering whether it brings the service in house.
A final decision is yet to be made, but there has been speculation online about the future of the facility.
"As it does towards the end of a contract period, council will make a decision on whether to go to the market or bring the service in-house," a council spokesman said.
RSPCA Victoria said it was participating in the current tender process for the operation of the Warrnambool shelter and looked forward to continuing to support the people and animals within the local community.
In May 2022, the council allocated $400,000 in its 2022-23 draft budget for the works and said the same amount would be allocated in the 2023-24 budget for further works.
The council spokesman said it still had funding allocated for improvements to the animal shelter. "...from a project delivery perspective it is prudent to consider this at the same time as council makes the call about going to the market or bringing the service in-house," he said.
Data shows volunteers look after up to 300 dogs and more than 500 cats that are impounded every year at the shelter.
"In providing an animal shelter - regardless of management arrangements - the focus is on animal welfare," the council spokesman said.
"That means reuniting pets with owners or finding new owners for found pets are the top priorities."
The spokesman said in many instances, registered and micro-chipped pets were returned by its Local Laws team directly to owners without entering the shelter.
The planned upgrade aims to improve animal welfare and includes more space for animals.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool residents will be asked to renew their pet registrations over coming weeks.
Council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said there were about 5900 registered pets in the city - 4300 are dogs.
"We estimate there are a further 220 unregistered dogs and cats, with this number based on these pets having been previously registered but the registration has not been renewed," he said.
"We know that in some instances the pet will have died or been given away but we do need pet owners to let us know if this has happened."
The annual cost to register a sterilised cat or dog is $72 or $36 for pensioners which helps to run the Local Laws service and the animal shelter.
Pet registration is required under the Domestic Animals Act and council is required to pay the Victorian government $4.23 for each pet that is on the animal register. There is also $385 fine for failing to register a pet.
