It all comes down to this: Your ultimate guide to WDCA grand final

Allansford-Panmure captain and league best and fairest Shashan Silva is the anchor with the bat for his team and his wicket is vital, such is his ability to score runs and allow others to bat around him. If the Factory allows the opening batter to dig in for the long haul it'll go a long way to the Gators posting a strong total. Star spinner Simon Richardson is a wicket-taking machine and one of three gun spinners in the team. His ability to quickly turn a game on its head is almost unmatched. Fellow tweaker Rommel Shahzad has been a brilliant addition to the club's bowling stocks but since Christmas the Canadian import has also played some excellent cameos with the bat.

