It all comes down to this: Your ultimate guide to WDCA grand final

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one grand final at Reid Oval this weekend is every bit the script writer's dream.
On one side you've got Allansford-Panmure, the benchmark team of the competition all season - a seasoned unit with an abundance of proven finals specialists and some of the association's most exciting young players.
The Gators, chasing their first division one flag since 2010-11, recruited brilliantly in the off-season, addressing any key holes while having had the luxury of their youth developing alongside some of their star players.
It needs just one more mighty effort to rubber stamp a wonderful season of cricket.
But it won't come easily.
Nestles, the reigning premier is within touching distance of successfully defending its title and will be at its home, an almost impenetrable ground where it plays its most dominant cricket.
Confidence and faith in cricket is everything, proving when it comes to sport, your mindset is just as valuable as your talent. When it comes to the Factory this season it has been a tale epitomising that very essence.
Make no mistake, the reigning champs were on the canvas before Christmas and at times there was uncertainty about whether they would even qualify for finals, let alone be playing on the biggest day of the season.
But a scintillating run and the return of two-day cricket has reinvigorated the group, galvanising them towards what would be a memorable premiership, perhaps more so than when the club broke its two-decade drought last season.
LAST PREMIERSHIP
Allansford-Panmure: 2010-11
Nestles: 2022-23
KEY PLAYERS
Allansford-Panmure captain and league best and fairest Shashan Silva is the anchor with the bat for his team and his wicket is vital, such is his ability to score runs and allow others to bat around him. If the Factory allows the opening batter to dig in for the long haul it'll go a long way to the Gators posting a strong total. Star spinner Simon Richardson is a wicket-taking machine and one of three gun spinners in the team. His ability to quickly turn a game on its head is almost unmatched. Fellow tweaker Rommel Shahzad has been a brilliant addition to the club's bowling stocks but since Christmas the Canadian import has also played some excellent cameos with the bat.
Is there a player in Warrnambool cricket in better touch than premiership skipper Jacob Hetherington? The Factory all-rounder has been in blazing form since Christmas which included a memorable display against the Gators only a few weeks ago and was the match-winner in the semi-final win against Port Fairy. No one will forget what Geoff Williams did in last year's grand final, his epic knock sealing a drought-breaking premiership. The left-hander is again in excellent form and looms as a key man with bat and ball. The experience and class of former player of the year Ben Dobson will also be vital on the grand final stage with the bat.
WHAT THE CAPTAINS SAY
Shashan Silva (Allansford-Panmure): "I'm very proud. I couldn't be happier with my team. From day one of pre-season everyone's jumped on board with the strategies we've put forward. Everyone has bought in this season and the commitment has been really high. We've done all the hard work, with Kyall (Timms) as the coach. When I got to the club, I was still learning about them and getting on board with what they do but the good thing is how easy it was to come from outside and work together.
"With their home ground, it's probably a bit of an advantage but we won't worry about those factors. We can't control that. They have to play on the same wicket as us so we'll just back in our talent. That's what we focus on. Playing a grand final at the Reid Oval is special. They are a good team, but we've got great bowlers and we'll back ourselves in."
Jacob Hetherington (Nestles): "It's definitely a proud moment for the playing group, especially with the slow start. It was a battle at times but we hit form at the back-end. With the outright over North (Warrnambool) it's set us up a lot. It's given us a lot of confidence. A lot of the boys have always enjoyed two-day cricket and we've got lots of depth. The format suits us so well to grind out games. After Christmas we've managed to get a set team and it's been justified with the results.
"We're lucky to have a grand final at our home ground, we feel like we understand our game at the Reid which is good. They are the top side 100 per cent and have shown that through the season. It'll be a grind with the bat and ball, their bowling is really good and their main attack is spin, so we need to not give our wicket away."
MATCHES THIS SEASON
Round 14 - Allansford-Panmure 10-202 (Shashan Silva 55, Jacob Hetherington 4-33) and 3-101 (Daniel Meade 42*) defeated Nestles 10-201 (Jacob Hetherington 133)
Round two - Allansford-Panmure 2-145 (Shashan Silva 74*, Kade Parker 50) defeated Nestles 10-144 (Ben Dobson 40, Kade Parker 4-26)
SELECTED TEAMS
Allansford-Panmure: Shashan Silva (c), Kyall Timms, Brandon Bant, Christopher Bant, Ben Boyd,Shiv Kumara, Patrick Mahony, Daniel Meade, Kade Parker, Simon Richardson, Rommel Shahzad
Nestles: Jacob Hetherington (c), William Ringin, Benjamin Dobson, Dean Finlayson, Michael Harricks, Wil Hinkley, Jack Knight, Matt Noonan, Matthew Price, Matthew Ringin, Robert Saker, Geoff Williams
MORE
Forget everything that's happened throughout the season, the two powerhouse clubs are in-form, experienced in finals and hungry for success.
This weekend's grand final will be a grind, with each ball sent down the wicket attached with pressure and meaning.
Time will tell how much playing on Reid Oval will benefit Nestles, but Allansford-Panmure has proven to be an anywhere, anytime team this season.
The toss will be important and first-innings runs will be golden. Just how the pitch plays will be interesting as both teams possess different strengths which suit the wide expanses of Reid Oval.
Will the Gators cap off their dominance and walk away as champions? Or will the wave of momentum attached to the Factory drive them to back-to-back flags?
The Standard's predictions
Nick Creely: Winner - Nestles, player of the match: Ben Dobson
Matt Hughes: Winner - Allansford-Panmure, player of the match: Rommel Shahzad
