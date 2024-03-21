State government 'must increase budget for Warrnambool Base Hospital development'

The state government must increase funding for South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital in its upcoming budget, according to MP Roma Britnell.
The Member for South West Coast said the $384 million budget needed to be increased.
She said the hospital "needs to be built to scope".
"It does not need to have services cut or have less or the same amount of theatres or less space in accident and emergency rather than the more that we were promised and which it needs," Ms Britnell said.
"So we want to see an increase in funding. I would like to see that in the budget and I expect to do so."
Victoria's Health Minister confirmed in January the budget for the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment would not be increased despite high construction costs.
Mary-Anne Thomas, who was in Warrnambool on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, said the project would be delivered "in the most cost-efficient way and in the already announced budget".
Ms Britnell said The Lookout residential rehabilitation centre also needed to be funded in the budget.
"Another thing: if we are really talking about supporting Victorian families, we should also be looking at funding in the budget for the Lookout, the very important drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre that the Warrnambool region has been desperately asking the government to consider, because we are the only place without one in the state and we absolutely need this service of paramount importance for our community," she said.
Increased roads funding is also desperately needed, Ms Britnell said.
She said south-west roads were crumbling and "need a massive injection from the budget in May for their repair."
