MPs call for answers on sudden demise of Tasty Plate

The state government has remained silent on the closure of Tasty Plate, despite repeated questions by two south-west MPs.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell and Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur both raised the matter in parliament this week.
The cafe and catering operation closed suddenly, impacting 19 staff members and 14 NDIS partcipants.
Ms Britnell asked why she had not received a response to the questions she had submitted to the state government about the demise of the operation.
"Tasty Plate is a much-loved community asset and for the minister to dodge and deflect questions from constituents is appalling and demonstrates the contempt the Minister and this Labor government, have for every day Victorians," Ms Britnell said.
Mrs McArthur asked Minister for Disability Lizze Blandthorn to reveal whether Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora had made representations on the imminent closure of Tasty Plate.
She also asked whether the state government would support a pro-bono review - offered by KordaMentha - to determine whether Tasty Plate could reopen in the future - with or without Brophy Family and Youth Services.
"I asked what representations she had received in support of Tasty Plate from her colleague, Ms Ermacora, and whether she would consider the generous pro-bono offer from KordaMentha to investigate Tasty Plate's future viability. Minister Blandthorn failed to respond to either question."
Ms Ermacora has previously declined to comment on the closure.
The two MPs said the south-west community was devastated by the closure of Tasty Plate.
"This closure has destroyed a beloved local organisation that provided a first-class service, as well as job opportunities and workplace training for those who might find it hard to get positions elsewhere," Mrs McArthur said.
Ms Blandthorn said in parliament it was a federal government matter.
"In relation to the specifics of your question, I have met with Brophy family services before, but the particular program that you refer to is not a state-funded program, it is a Commonwealth NDISfunded program," she said.
"From my perspective the more that the Commonwealth continues to invest in NDIS services in Victoria, the better."
Brophy Family and Youth Services said Tasty Plate was no longer viable.
Chief executive officer Francis Broekman said Tasty Plate lost $920,000 over the past four years, which Brophy Family and Youth Services had absorbed in an attempt to keep it afloat.
"This is the equivalent of Brophy contributing to Tasty Plate in the order of $200,000 per year since COVID," Mr Broekman said.
"A further contribution by Brophy has been that it has provided its administration support including HR, IT, finance, free of charge, including not paying any rent towards utilising the premises.
"Brophy has also invested $2.2 million of its reserve funding to purchase and renovate a facility for Tasty Plate to provide the best opportunity for success."
