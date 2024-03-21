The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

WDCA awards: All smiles for winners as league honours best players of season

March 21 2024 - 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the best pictures at the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's presentation evening at the Warrnambool Bowls Club. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association celebrated its best players of the 2023-24 season at the league awards evening on Wednesday, March 20.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.