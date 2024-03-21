WDCA awards: All smiles for winners as league honours best players of season

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association celebrated its best players of the 2023-24 season at the league awards evening on Wednesday, March 20.
The awards night, held at the Warrnambool Bowls Club, saw players from the men's and women's divisions honoured for their outstanding individual seasons.
The Standard's photographer Eddie Guerrero captured the smiles and glamour from the award winners on the night.
