'It can happen to anybody': Breast screens urged as participation drops

The south-west has recorded a drop in mammograms for early detection of breast cancer.
BreastScreen Victoria data from 2021 to 2023 shows the participation rate dropped between two and six per cent in Warrnambool, Moyne and Corangamite women aged between 50 and 74.
Warrnambool recorded a participation rate of 50.8 per cent, Corangamite 52 per cent and Moyne 49.3 per cent.
Across the state the participation rate increased from 49.5 per cent to 51.1 per cent.
The statewide target is 55 per cent by 2026.
Warrnambool's Katie Monigatti said while she spotted the mobile breast screen service in the city in recent months, some could miss it if they didn't know someone who has or is experiencing the disease themselves.
But she said cancer could happen to anybody.
"Even if there is no family history," she said.
Mrs Monigatti was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in November 2020 at the age of 39 and has successfully undergone treatment.
She was the third generation on her mother's side to be diagnosed.
BreastScreen Victoria chief executive officer Rita Butera said she would like to see the participation rate increase.
"We strive to deliver a breast cancer screening program that is accessible and inclusive for women, trans and gender diverse populations, as well as making sure that it is culturally safe," she said.
Those aged between 50 and 74 should be screened every two years.
That's because more than 75 per cent of breast cancers occur in women over 50 and regular breast screens are the best way to find breast cancer early.
The free screens utilise 2D mammography - a low-energy x-ray of the breast tissue that provides a two-view, digital image of each breast.
A mammogram can detect cancer even when it is too small to see or feel, and has no other signs or symptoms.
The free service is available at Warrnambool's St John of God Hospital, Portland and District Hospital, and Hamilton Base Hospital.
