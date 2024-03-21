Celebrities sport new roles as ambassadors of city's child cancer charity

Champion jockey Damien Oliver is along for the ride in the city's battle against childhood cancer.
He and sports personality Jason Richardson have joined the Leila Rose Foundation as new ambassadors.
The Warrnambool-based charity provides financial support, guidance and information to families across Australia and already has significant racing connections including with trainers Peter Lafferty and Peter Chow, brother of co-founder Andrew.
"We are delighted to have Damien and Richo join us at Leila Rose," the co-founder said.
"To date we have helped 330 families and distributed over $1.25 million in financial assistance. We currently are supporting 83 families and our goal is to one day help every family affected by rare childhood cancer.
"We are proud to have them come on board to support us as ambassadors".
Oliver recently retired from his career as a jockey with 3169 career wins including 129 group one victories under his belt.
His accolades include three Melbourne Cups, four Caulfield Cups and two Cox Plates.
He said he was thrilled to join the foundation.
"The Leila Rose Foundation does great work giving support and hope to families who have a child with a rare cancer and I am pleased to be able to support them," he said.
Richardson was equally as pleased.
"I am pleased to be able to support the Leila Rose Foundation especially given its close connection to thoroughbred racing in Victoria," he said.
Richardson is one of racing's foremost authorities and a leading racing and sports host presenter. Before his journalism career, he was a professional athlete and won the Stawell Gift in 1993.
In 1992 he also won the novice 100 metres and in 1994 the Backmarkers Invitational making him one of only two athletes to win all three events in successive years.
