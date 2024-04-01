The Standard is your one-stop shop for all things winter sport

The mercury hasn't started to drop yet, but The Standard's journalists and photographers are gearing up for a busy winter sport season.
This year we have an exciting new addition, with a live scoreboard on our website including up to the moment results for all Hampden and Warrnambool and District football netball league games.
The Hampden league kicked off with a traditional Good Friday match between South Warrnambool and Koroit - the past two premiers - at Friendly Societies' Park on March 29.
Will South be able to make it two in a row after ending the phenomenal run of the Saints who won seven consecutive grand finals?
Round one will kick off a week later on Saturday, April 6 - the same weekend as the Warrnambool and District league.
WDFNL also had an early start with a match on Good Friday between Merrivale and Old Collegians on March 29.
You can keep up to date and check the live scores at standard.net.au on your phone, laptop, tablet and computer wherever you may be.
We pride ourselves on providing the best sports coverage in the region with all the latest news, profiles and analysis. Here's what we have planned for sports fans.
White Line Fever returns. This weekly column, to feature on Saturdays, will give our journalists a chance to tackle the big issues.
The Standard is also committed to our live coverage each Saturday from around the grounds on our website and social media.
This year, we've been preparing something special for your local footy. From the grassroots to first grade, players and fans will have the latest scores, fixtures, ladders for every team in the Hampden and Warrnambool and District Football Netball leagues at www.standard.net.au.
Plus we have special footy and netball newsletters each week.
We're also committed to covering other sports in the south-west, including Big V basketball, soccer, horse racing and more.
