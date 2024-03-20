Old Melbourne Road named Koroit Irish Festival Artist of the Year

Ballarat and district's connection to the iconic Koroit Irish Festival continues, with a local band receiving a huge honour.
Dunnstown band Old Melbourne Road has been named Artist of the Year for the 2024 Koroit Irish Festival, which will take place on April 26-28.
Old Melbourne Road first played at the Koroit Irish Festival in 2013 and have become a crowd favourite since then.
While Old Melbourne Road is now considered one of the premier Irish-Australian acts in the country, band member Lachie Murphy credits the festival for playing a huge role in its climb.
"We had only really begun playing at pubs and finding our feet around the Ballarat district in 2012," Murphy said.
"John and David (Murphy) met Koroit local Paul "Joss" Brooks at the Ballarat races that year.
"They got talking about the festival and dad (John) told Joss about our little group and how we'd love to play there one day.
"Joss and a few others from Koroit came to the Shamrock Hotel in Dunnstown to watch us play. A few days later, festival director Anthony Brady got in touch with John and booked us to play at the festival in 2013."
Murphy said the festival had been instrumental in the band's success, which has seen it tour extensively not only in Australia, but also Ireland.
"For all the festivals and pubs that we've played at over the years both in Australia and Ireland, the weekend at Koroit has always been an annual highlight for us," Murphy said.
"To be named as Artist of the Year is a huge honour for the band."
The Koroit Irish Festival attracts 4000 people, doubling the town's population for the weekend. The festival has always attracted many from the Ballarat area.
In 2023, the Ballarat Clovers were crowned champions in the Men's Gaelic Football tournament. The Clovers will be back in 2024 to defend their title.
Other features of the festival will include spud picking, peeling and eating contests, the famed street procession, Flaming Folk and Green Eye competitions, the Australian Danny Boy Championship (entries now open) and performances from the Christine Ayres School of Irish Dancing.
Bands at the festival will include Kelly's Wayke, Double Shot Maggie, Maria Forde, Madigan's Wake and The Ferriters.
Tickets to the Koroit Irish festival can be purchased online at koroitirishfestival.com.au
