Win for residents as tribunal doubles down on housing development idea

A decision to refuse a proposed five-lot subdivision on a flood-prone site in Port Fairy has been upheld by VCAT.
The site - which is bounded by Reedy Creek on its northern edge - comprised two parts located on the southern and northern side of Perry Close, spanning a total area of 1.252 hectares.
The subdivision which created the subject land occurred following the granting of a planning permit issued in March 2015, allowing a 12-lot subdivision. Condition 19 of that permit said no further development of the land attached to lot six was permitted.
That restrictive covenant on the lot was the primary reason for council's refusal. It was also the main reason why VCAT upheld the decision.
That's despite modelling and research since carried out convincing both the Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority (GHCMA) and council dwellings could be safely constructed on the subject land without detrimental impact to the site and surrounding properties.
That would only be as long as there was compliance with conditions in respect to cut and fill and finished floor levels of buildings.
GHCMA conditions required the dwellings to be constructed to minimum floor levels which were higher than the existing dwellings to the south of Perry Close.
To do that, the developer planned to dig out sections from the northern half of the site to build up the land on its southern edge, where the four potential dwellings would be built, in a process known as "cut and fill".
The tribunal said it did not consider the variation to the covenant and the subdivision (including the cut and fill works) would pose a flood or inundation risk to the subject land or surrounding area.
The tribunal therefore considered it unlikely the owners would suffer material detriment due to flooding implications of the proposed variation.
But it still upheld the council's decision as it deemed it likely that any future dwellings would have a different character to the existing dwellings and be visibly higher.
Concerns about the proposal were best summarised by neighbouring resident Paul Dwyer who made a formal objection.
"Any new houses constructed to these requirements will be definitely be out of character," he said.
"I also believe that the loss of the area character will have a negative impact on the quality of life for residents as all new houses on the planned subdivision will be looking down on the current homes.
"Having a negative impact on the homeowners directly across from the sub division, potentially causing a loss of privacy, visual impact, resentment and other issues."
In its submissions, the applicant (Golf Links Estate Pty Ltd) said there would be a loss of amenity and a change to neighbourhood character, but said it was not an 'unreasonable' or 'measurable' one.
It said residents should not expect the northern part of the subject land to be retained as parkland.
Residents instead relied on the restriction which noted the land was not to be developed with dwellings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.