Teenagers accused of stealing TV in hostile home invasion

Two Portland teenagers will be interviewed by police after allegedly stealing a television during a confrontational home invasion.
A Portland police spokesman said there was an aggravated burglary reported to police on Wednesday morning, March 20.
It's alleged two youths aged in their mid-teens entered a home in central Portland shortly before 8am Wednesday.
There was a confrontation, not physical, with an occupant of the home and a large television worth about $1500 was stolen.
"Inquiries are continuing and the suspects, who have been identified, are yet to be interviewed," he said.
"The television has been returned to the owner."
Anyone with information about the home invasion is requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
