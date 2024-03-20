Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with truck

A Warrnambool cyclist was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital after a collision involving a truck early Thursday morning, March 21.
The accident happened at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Banyan Street.
Emergency services were alerted just before 3am, attended at the scene and a decision was made to call in HEMS4, which airlifted the cyclist to Melbourne.
A police spokeswoman said it appeared that the bike had crashed into the side of the truck.
She said a 27-year-old Warrnambool cyclist suffered significant injuries.
More to come.
