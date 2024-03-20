The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with truck

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 21 2024 - 7:41am, first published 7:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A Warrnambool cyclist was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital after a collision involving a truck early Thursday morning, March 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.