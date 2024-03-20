Emergency crews fight hay stack fire on back of truck near Tower Hill

Emergency crews need to unload about 20 bales of hay in order to extinguish a fire which began on the back of a truck near Tower Hill.
A CFA spokesperson said the incident at Lake View Road, Illowa, happened at about 3.20pm on Wednesday, March 20.
It had been brought under control by 4pm, with crews unloading about 20 hay bales from the truck in order to fully- extinguish the fire.
About four CFA trucks had joined Fire Rescue Victoria crews at the scene.
